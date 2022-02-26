Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $242.73 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

