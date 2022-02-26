Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.58 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

