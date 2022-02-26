Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $1.19 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ferguson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ferguson by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $154.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FERG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,794.33.

Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.