Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $806,000 in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Shares of SQM opened at $64.40 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.