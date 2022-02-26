Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,058,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,957,000.

IAS opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $29.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Integral Ad Science Profile (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

