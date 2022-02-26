Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $589,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $588.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $604.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

