Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,811,000 after acquiring an additional 210,973 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 116.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.7% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY opened at $68.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

