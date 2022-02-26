LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $76.00.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LivePerson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LivePerson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.80.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $68.97.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

