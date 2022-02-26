Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $100.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $74.80. 689,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average of $87.22. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 253.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Logitech International by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 105,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

