Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 105,420 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.46.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

