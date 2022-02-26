LPL Financial LLC Acquires 78,558 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,558 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $76.37 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $93.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.96.

