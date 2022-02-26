LPL Financial LLC Has $10.49 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93.

