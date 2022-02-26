LPL Financial LLC Has $11.39 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in NIO by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIO by 28.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in NIO by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIO by 16.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $20.94 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

