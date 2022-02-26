LPL Financial LLC Sells 253 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 131.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 293.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,965,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,651 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

