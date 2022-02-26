Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUG. Scotiabank downgraded Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

TSE:LUG traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 208,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.38. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.82 and a 12-month high of C$12.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.