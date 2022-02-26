M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) to report $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.70. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $12.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,104,000 after purchasing an additional 348,421 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in M.D.C. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

