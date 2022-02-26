Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.33

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.87. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Macfarlane Group stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.84) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.05 million and a PE ratio of 16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 131.29. Macfarlane Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.90 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 146 ($1.99).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Thursday.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

