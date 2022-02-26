Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MACF opened at GBX 135 ($1.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The stock has a market cap of £213.05 million and a PE ratio of 16.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.29. Macfarlane Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90.90 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.99).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Thursday.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

