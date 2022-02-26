Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Stake Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 30,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MGU opened at $23.93 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

