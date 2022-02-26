Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on M. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

M stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Macy's

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

