Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.90 billion.

M traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. 15,608,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,626,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Macy’s by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 341,243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

