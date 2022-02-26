Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.88) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $93.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.78.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

