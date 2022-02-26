Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.88) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ MDGL opened at $93.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
