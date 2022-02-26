Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Susquehanna from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.61% from the company’s previous close.

MGNI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Magnite has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 707.85 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,950. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

