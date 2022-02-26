Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $24.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Magnite traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 25677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MGNI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $505,950 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after acquiring an additional 981,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,400,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,325,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,275,000 after acquiring an additional 739,754 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 707.85 and a beta of 2.28.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

