MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.12 and a beta of 1.34. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,287,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,781 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 6,434.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,377,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,621 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 535.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,656 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 119.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,547,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,081,000 after buying an additional 841,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth $19,358,000. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

