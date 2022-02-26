Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.20. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $6.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.
In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Arthur L. Smith bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.
