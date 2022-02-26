Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.20. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $6.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Arthur L. Smith bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,270.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

