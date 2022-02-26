Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.31

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.
A number of research analysts have commented on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 2.17.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 29.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
