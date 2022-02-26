Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.31

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 2.17.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 29.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

