ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.17.

MANT stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. FMR LLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ManTech International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ManTech International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,996,000 after buying an additional 41,143 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

