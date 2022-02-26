Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.72-9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.98. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.720-$9.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $163.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.30 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $137.13 and a 1-year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.67.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,461,000 after buying an additional 99,965 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,410,000 after purchasing an additional 90,651 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

