Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MBII has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.71.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $115.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,432,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 71,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 285,596 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,724,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 181,196 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

