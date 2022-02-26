Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
MBII has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.71.
NASDAQ:MBII opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $115.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.29.
Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.