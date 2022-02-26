Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.28.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

