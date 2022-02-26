Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in American Software were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 13.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 54,037 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Software by 308.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMSWA. Maxim Group raised their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti raised their price target on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

AMSWA opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $732.38 million, a P/E ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.73. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 118.92%.

American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

