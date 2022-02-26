Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVH. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,971. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. increased their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

NYSE EVH opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

