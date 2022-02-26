Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.65.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of -129.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.15. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 461,021 shares of company stock worth $36,831,388. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

