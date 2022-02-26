Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.06

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 1777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Materialise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.
The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 183.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
