Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mattel also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.420-$1.480 EPS.

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,433,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,563. Mattel has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.22.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mattel by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after buying an additional 355,724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mattel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

