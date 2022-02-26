Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$27.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.470 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTTR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. 9,907,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,944,653. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. Matterport has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $582,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

