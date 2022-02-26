MAX Exchange Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,242.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $22,242.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,214.61 or 0.99844930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00073848 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.15 or 0.00239711 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00146329 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.00291605 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003998 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00027366 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

