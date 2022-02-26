Maxar Technologies Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maxar Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -3.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.5% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 73.0% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 355,710 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

