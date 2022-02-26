McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 87,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,935,411 shares.The stock last traded at $25.80 and had previously closed at $25.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCFE shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

