Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 376 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.71 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.55.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.