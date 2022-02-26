Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 80 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day moving average is $152.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.