Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $451,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,681 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

