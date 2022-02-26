Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,506 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $84.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.20. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

