Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 89 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,792,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $124.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $116.25 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.