McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.96

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 321171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$445.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.28.

McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

