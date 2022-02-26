MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 120.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 92,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 61,947 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 1,530.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 54,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

