MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of MNOV opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $10.81.
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
