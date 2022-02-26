MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,816.36.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,111.39 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,120.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,428.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

