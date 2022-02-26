Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.