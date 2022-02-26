Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Shares Down 2.4%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 207,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 181,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74.

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Mining UK Societas will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

